The Home Secretary has pledged to halve knife crime in a decade. A ban on machetes and so-called zombie knives – defined as weapons with blades over eight inches and a serrated edge – came into force in England and Wales today.

It comes 48 hours after teenager Daejaun Campbell was killed with a zombie knife in south London – the boy reportedly pleading: “I’m 15, don’t let me die”.

But bereaved families and campaigners are concerned the latest law does not go far enough in tackling knife crime.