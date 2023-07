Jacob Billington was 23 years old when he was killed by paranoid schizophrenic Zephaniah McLeod – who also stabbed seven other people.

A review has identified “missed opportunities” by multiple agencies who should have intervened ahead of the unprovoked attack in September 2020.

Zephaniah McLeod had been released from prison just months before and had not been appropriately treated and medicated for his mental illness.

We spoke to the mothers of two of the victims.