How to stop the breakdown of public trust in the authorities?

One man in South London has taken what might be considered a radical approach towards improving the police’s engagement with the BAME community.

Sayce Holmes Lewis, who is a youth advocate, was stopped in a search which he says was unfair. At the time he promised he would get police officers ‘in a room’ so they could learn better ways to work. And just a few weeks later, that is exactly what he has done.