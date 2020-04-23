Channel 4 News
Next on TV
Tomorrow 7.00pm
Menu
23 Apr 2020

“Your shift has ended” – funeral held for NHS nurse who died with coronavirus symptoms

Home Affairs Correspondent

Elsie Sazuze, who was 44, fell ill at home before she died in hospital with Covid-19 symptoms earlier this month. 

She was a mother of two who was a nurse in the NHS before starting to work in care homes in the midlands.

Elsie Sazuze, who was 44, fell ill at home before she died in hospital with Covid-19 symptoms earlier this month.

Today her family and friends paid tribute to her at her funeral – and gave her a moving musical send off with a flavour of the country of her birth, Malawi.