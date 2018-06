An 18-year-old woman has been found guilty of plotting a terror attack as part of Britain’s only all-female terror cell. Safaa Boular, from Vauxhall in London, was found guilty of the preparation of terrorist acts. Her sister Rizlaine and their mother Mina Dich have already pleaded guilty to other terror-related offences. The court heard they used coded language from Alice in Wonderland to discuss their plan.