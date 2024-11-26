Skip to main news content
Skip to news search
Skip to news navigation
Skip to Channel 4 navigation
Channel 4 News
Menu
Programmes
Catch up on TV bulletins
UK
World
Politics
Business
Science
Culture
Tech
FactCheck
Team
4m
26 Nov 2024
You have a ‘responsibility’ to look for work, UK minister says
Paul McNamara
Senior Political Correspondent
We spoke to Labour MP and Work and Pensions Secretary, Liz Kendall.
Share on Facebook
Share
Share on Twitter
Tweet
Share on WhatsApp
Send
Share on WhatsApp
Send
Share on WhatsApp
Email
Load more share options