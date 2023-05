97-year-old retired RAF airman Peter Brown was one of the last Black RAF pilots to have fought in the Second World War.

When he died alone last December with no family in the UK, it seemed he might have a very low key funeral.

But following a campaign by the Caribbean community, his local council and national newspapers, hundreds of people today came to the RAF’s central church, to pay their respects both to him and all the veterans known as the Pilots of the Caribbean.