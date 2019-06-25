Writer Nimko Ali on Boris Johnson: ‘There’s a lot more good in Boris than bad’

Nimko Ali has campaigned most of her life to end FGM, after being mutilated at the age of seven.

Since then, she’s spoken to world leaders and royalty about subjects many might find uncomfortable.

So it’s perhaps no surprise that her new book is called ‘What We’re Told Not to Talk About (But We’re Going to Anyway)’.

We talked about that – and also about Boris Johnson, who she’s backing for the Conservative leadership.

She’s a friend of both him and his partner Carrie Symonds.

Just to warn you: some of our discussion of her book touched on sexual themes.