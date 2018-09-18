Workers coming to UK from EU should not get preferential treatment, report says

The forecast for the next 5 days
Catch up on TV bulletins
Delivered daily to your inbox
Workers coming to the UK from European countries should not be given preferential treatment over those from the rest of the world, according to a major report commissioned by the government.
The report from the Migration Advisory Committee also says caps on the number of highly-skilled workers coming here should be scrapped. But the committee says the number of low-skilled workers should be limited.
We report from the Cairngorms.