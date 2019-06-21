Woman takes on CPS for not charging man who filmed her naked and unconscious

Four years ago, Emily Hunt was having lunch with her father. Hours later, she says she woke up with no clothes on next to a man she’d never seen in her life. She alleges she was drugged and raped.

The Crown Prosecution Service never brought any rape charges, saying there wasn’t enough evidence.

Ms Hunt later discovered police knew she’d been filmed while she was naked and unconscious.

When she tried to launch a voyeurism case, she says the CPS told her she had no reasonable expectation of privacy. She’s now seeking a judicial review, arguing the CPS are not applying the law on voyeurism properly.

We asked her what she believed happened that day.