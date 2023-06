A mother-of-three has been sentenced to 28 months in prison after pleading guilty to procuring drugs to induce an abortion after the legal limit.

The 44-year-old took four misoprostol tablets and one mifepristone tablet which she received under the “pills by post” scheme introduced during the Covid pandemic.

The scheme allowed medication to induce an abortion to be supplied for pregnancies up to 10 weeks.

She will serve half of her sentence in prison and the remaining under licence.