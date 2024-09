A teacher who held a placard at a pro-Palestine protest depicting Rishi Sunak and Suella Braverman as coconuts has been found not guilty of a racially aggravated public order offence.

The judge ruled that Marieha Hussain’s placard was “political satire”. There were claps and cheers from her supporters as she was acquitted at Westminster Magistrate’s court.

And a warning, this report contains language that some people may find racially offensive.