The former partner of a man who was left horrifically disfigured and paralysed after she threw sulphuric acid over him as he lay in bed has been found guilty of ‘throwing a corrosive substance with intent’. But Berlinna Wallace was acquitted of the murder of Mark van Dongen who was later granted euthanasia in a Belgian hospital, because his injuries meant he could not bear to live with what his family called the “hellish pain”.