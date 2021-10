National Trust members today got a chance to take part in the so-called culture war against woke-ism.

A group of activist members, calling themselves ‘Restore Trust’, want the organisation to be unapologetic about the past and have been angered about a report linking buildings to slavery.

They endorsed a number of candidates at today’s annual general meeting, but did they get their way?

Kiran Moodley went to Harrogate to find out.