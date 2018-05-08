Windrushers mark anniversary of VE Day 　

Theresa May’s adviser has been tasked with investigating how the former home secretary, Amber Rudd, came to wrongly tell MPs that the government did not have targets for deporting people.

Home Office bosses faced a grilling by MPs today and said the information given last month during the Windrush scandal was “regrettably confused”.

Meanwhile, the damage done by the treatment of Caribbean citizens was being discussed today at an event marking the contribution of West Indian soldiers, sailors and airmen who fought for Britain during the Second World War.