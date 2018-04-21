Channel 4 News
21 Apr 2018

Windrush: The man who fought to return home to Britain

Health and Social Care Correspondent

Some may now get compensation – but still the stories of injustice visited on the Windrush generation keep emerging, like Joe Robinson, who arrived here from Jamaica at the age of six. When he went back there for the first time, to celebrate his 50th birthday, he was told he had no proof to return to Britain – and ended up stuck in Jamaica for almost two years. He’s still fighting to prove his citizenship – as Victoria Macdonald reports.

