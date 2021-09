Imagine going abroad to visit your in-laws and suddenly being told you have no right to go back to Britain because of a mistake in your passport.

That’s what happened to Richard Black, who went to Trinidad almost 40 years ago to see relatives and has only just won his battle to be allowed to return to the UK.

But like so many families separated by the Windrush scandal, the nightmare continues.

Mr Black’s daughter, who was born in Trinidad while he was stranded, is being denied the same right.