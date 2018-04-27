Windrush miners hold reunion

The forecast for the next 5 days
The Windrush scandal has exposed the impact of an immigration policy apparently fixated on targets rather than individuals themselves, like the hundreds of people who came here from the Caribbean and ended up with jobs in some of Britain’s industrial bedrock. Today in Nottinghamshire a group of former miners, all originally from the Caribbean, held a reunion to remember their lives underground, and to reflect on the scandal that’s hit their generation.