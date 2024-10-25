Windrush claimant: ‘My life cannot move’

The Windrush compensation scheme is not working, the Home Office Minister Seema Malhotra has told this programme – but insisting that the Government was trying to rebuild trust. That may not go down well with Windrush campaigners and victims, who say plans for a “fundamental reset” don’t go nearly far enough.

We’ve spoken to Chris Haiybor who has lived in the UK almost all his life. He went through the Windrush compensation scheme three years ago – but still can’t get full citizenship or the right to work.

This report contains some distressing details.