It’s been 75 years since The Empire Windrush sailed into Tilbury Docks bringing more than 800 people from the Caribbean – skilled young workers who’d answered the call for help to rebuild Britain after the war.

But though invited, they were not always welcomed when they got here, often facing racism, struggling to find work or a home.

We’ve been talking to 97-year-old Alford Gardner – one of only two surviving passengers who were on the ship.