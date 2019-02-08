Will there be a new political party in Britain after Brexit? | Politics: Where Next? podcast

For this week’s podcast, I chat to two former Number 10 advisers about the likelihood of a new centrist party, what Brexit tells us about voter behaviour and where that will take our politics.

Pollster Andrew Cooper worked on two referendums with varying success – for Remain in 2016 and more successfully for the NO campaign in Scotland’s referendum in 2014. Gavin Kelly worked for Gordon Brown at the Treasury and at Number 10 – he’s now Chief Executive of the Resolution Trust.

