Will ‘no deal’ hurt Northern Ireland?

Michael Gove – the Cabinet minister in charge of no-deal Brexit planning – has insisted the Government will spend “whatever it takes” to get the country prepared.
On a visit to the Northern Ireland border, Mr Gove attempted to reassure local businesses that life would not be disrupted.
Boris Johnson has written to civil servants saying his top priority was preparing for a possible No Deal situation – although he would much prefer leaving with a re-negotiated deal.