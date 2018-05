You might have noticed that two people will be getting married this Saturday. But the question today is not whether Meghan Markle will take Prince Harry to be her wedded husband, but whether her father will be accompanying her down the aisle. Thomas Markle, 73, has been at the centre of a media storm after apparently taking part in a staged paparazzi photoshoot. This morning it was reported he’d decided not to come. Now it appears he might be.