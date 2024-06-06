Will Labour’s Gaza stance cost it ‘safe seats’ this election?

Ciaran Jenkins: “Labour’s stance on Gaza, and a backlash among some of its traditional supporters, is already becoming a hotly contested issue in some of the party’s strongholds.

The Parliamentary constituency of Birmingham Ladywood has historically been one of Labour’s safest seats – since the 1940’s.

In 2019 Labour held onto the seat with a 79 percent share of the vote and a majority of 28,582.

But this year Labour faces a challenge from an independent candidate who’s made Gaza a major plank in his campaign – our communities editor Darshna Soni has been testing the Ladywood mood.”