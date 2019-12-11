Will Johnson win a ‘get Brexit done’ majority?

The forecast for the next 5 days
The party leaders have been pretty much everywhere today in a final campaigning blitz before the polling stations open first thing tomorrow morning.
They hopped from photo op to campaign visit, repeating their core messages.
Boris Johnson said the election was a chance to end the Brexit gridlock, claiming the result was on a knife-edge. Jeremy Corbyn insisted that a Labour government would bring “real hope” to voters who had suffered from austerity.
And the Liberal Democrat Leader Jo Swinson said tactical voting could still deny the Conservatives a majority.