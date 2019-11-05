The forecast for the next 5 days
The economist Esther Duflo was awarded this year’s Nobel Prize for her work on identifying the causes of poverty in the developing world – and finding solutions.
In her new book, “Good Economics for Hard Times”, she argues that what she learnt in India and elsewhere has application in the western world too.
Jon Snow asked her, given today’s report on the use of food banks, whether such provision has now become an essential lifeline for many.