Channel 4 News
Next on TV
Tomorrow 7.00pm
Menu
3m
5 Nov 2019

Widespread misconception food bank users are spongers,’ says Nobel laureate economist Esther Duflo

Presenter

The economist Esther Duflo was awarded this year’s Nobel Prize for her work on identifying the causes of poverty in the developing world – and finding solutions.

In her new book, “Good Economics for Hard Times”, she argues that what she learnt in India and elsewhere has application in the western world too.

Jon Snow asked her, given today’s report on the use of food banks, whether such provision has now become an essential lifeline for many.