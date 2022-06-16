Whyte Review: Abuse of gymnasts was ‘systemic’

There have already been reviews into abusive coaching in British cycling, swimming and canoeing.

But none have been as damning as the one published today on British Gymnastics.

The report by the lawyer Anne Whyte catalogues a shocking charge sheet where young gymnasts were pushed too far by coaches, resulting in physical injuries and mental illness.

They were humiliated in front of teammates and prevented from getting enough food and water.

Some spoke of being strapped for hours to gymnastic apparatus while being in “great distress”.