Why victims of child sexual exploitation are still being let down by social services

Lessons have been learnt – a phrase which has been uttered after every high-profile child sexual exploitation scandal in the last decade.

But for many parents of children being sexually exploited right now – it rings hollow.

We’ve been given access to a unique study of parents which reveals how families feel they’re being let down by social services, with social workers too often investigating the parents who ask for help, leaving the perpetrators to carrying on abusing.

The research suggests that even after a string of high profile cases, some social workers still don’t understand child sexual exploitation, leaving children in danger.