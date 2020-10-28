Why the UK’s coronavirus death toll is spiralling

The second wave of Covid could prove deadlier than the first, scientists have warned.

Cases are still rising in their tens of thousands, with more than 300 deaths reported for the second day running.

Hospitals in some parts of England – including Liverpool, Nottingham and Lancashire – are now treating more patients than they were during April’s peak.

The latest figures show another 24,701 new coronavirus cases across the UK in the last 24 hours.

Another 310 deaths have been reported, which takes the total to 45,675.

The government is coming under increasing pressure to impose yet more drastic measures across the whole of England.

But, so far, ministers aren’t changing course.