Why herd immunity is unlikely to wipe Covid out

At the beginning of the pandemic, scientists speculated that around 60 to 70% of people might need to be immune to the virus to hit the “herd immunity” threshold.

More than 75 per cent of adults in the UK have had both doses of the vaccine and more than 90 per cent have Covid-19 antibodies, either from infection or vaccination.

At the beginning of the pandemic, scientists speculated that around 60 to 70 per cent of people might need to be immune to the virus to hit the “herd immunity” threshold.

This is the point where so many people are immune to the virus that it can no longer spread through the population and goes into decline.

Clearly this hasn’t happened, as a third wave of coronavirus infection is still raging in the UK. Why?

FactCheck’s Patrick Worrall goes through the data.

LISTEN AND SUBSCRIBE

You can listen to, download and subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts here.

Also available on Google Podcasts, Spotify, Acast, CastBox and other good podcast apps.

The RSS feed is here.