Why Goldie believes yoga can improve young people’s mental well-being

Could a mixture of yoga and music improve the mental well-being of young people struggling with poverty, gangs and violence?

The charity United Borders thinks it can.

They’ve roped in DJ Goldie, one of the pioneers of drum and bass music, to help them do just that.

After a troubled childhood in care, Goldie became one of the most recognisable figures of 1990s dance music.

Meeting young people at one of the charity’s events in London, he told them how yoga helped him deal with his own drug problems and saved his life.