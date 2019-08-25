Why did Iran’s foreign minister make a surprise visit to the G7 Summit?

The forecast for the next 5 days
Western policy towards Iran is one of the most contentious issues at this summit, pitting Donald Trump against the others – a question of G1 against G6.
Well this afternoon the French sprung a surprise on their guests by inviting the Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammed Zarif here.
Jackie Long spoke to Trita Parsi, who is executive vice president of the Quincy Institute and the author of a number of books on US – Iran relations.