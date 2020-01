It’s one of Britain’s favourite and most iconic animals, but our hedgehog is in trouble – down from an estimated 36 million in the 1950s to only around 500,000 today.

A new report from the Mammal Society has analysed data of squashed hedgehogs on our roads, to help show where the most dangerous areas are for the 100,000 killed by traffic each year.

The charity hopes the mapping will inform measures to help hedgehogs cross the road safely and to slow the cars that are so lethal to them.