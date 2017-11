In tomorrow’s budget, as well as announcing his taxing and spending plans, the Chancellor will present the official predictions for the economy.

And they are expected to downgrade productivity growth. The sluggishness of our productivity is thought to have wiped out around £26 billion from the Chancellor’s war chest, a massive hit to Mr Hammond’s spending power.

Our Economics Correspondent Helia Ebrahimi has gone to one of the areas of lowest productivity in the UK to examine what’s going on.