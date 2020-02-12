WHO steps up international action on COVID-19 coronavirus as first case is confirmed in London

Reducing deaths, protecting health workers and developing a vaccine. Those are the priorities of the World Health Organisation, set out as we go on air after a two day meeting of health experts in Geneva.

They’ve put together a global call to action to tackle coronavirus, which they’ve now renamed COVID-19.

This comes as it’s been confirmed that a woman who flew into London from China a few days ago is being treated for coronavirus, bringing the total number of UK cases to nine.

She reportedly developed symptoms after landing at Heathrow and is now in a central London hospital.