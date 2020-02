Labour has called on the Parliamentary Standards watchdog to open an investigation into who financed Boris Johnson’s New Year holiday in the Caribbean.

The prime minister and his partner enjoyed a £15,000 stay in a luxury villa in Mustique – and declared in the register of members interests that it had been provided by Carphone Warehouse co-founder David Ross.

A spokesman for Mr Ross, a major donor to the Tory Party, later described it as a “benefit in kind”.