More than 45,000 asylum seekers are currently being housed in hotels across the UK, at a cost of over six million pounds per day.

When one of these hotels, in Knowsley near Liverpool, became the target of a violent protest a month ago, the Home Secretary Suella Braverman said tensions were ‘understandable’ in communities playing host to refugees.

There have been more demonstrations since – but are they being fuelled by concerned locals or the far right?