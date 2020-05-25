He’s the arch strategist and the Prime Minister’s right hand man. Credited with winning the Brexit vote and helping secure Boris Johnson’s election victory Dominic Cummings is often described as a maverick.

He’s the arch strategist and the Prime Minister’s right hand man. Credited with winning the Brexit vote and helping secure Boris Johnson’s election victory Dominic Cummings is often described as a maverick.

But he is also the adviser who came out from the shadows and is currently centre stage, some might say for all the wrong reasons.

So who is Dominic Cummings and how did he become one of the most influential men in British politics?