The gunman alleged to have live-streamed the attacks has been identified as Brenton Tarrant, who describes himself online as an ordinary, white, working-class man, with a regular childhood.

In the UK, police have spent the day visiting mosques as part of a reassurance exercise. They have also been studying the horrific events in New Zealand amid growing concerns about the threat from far-right extremism. The gunman alleged to have live-streamed the attacks has been identified as Brenton Tarrant, who describes himself online as an ordinary, white, working-class man, with a regular childhood.