Buddy Holly’s done it, Roy Orbison’s done it, and now Whitney Houston’s doing it.

It’s a hologram tour – where singers take to the stage long after their deaths by using the latest technology.

They magically – if eerily – recreate their presence for their adoring fans.

But with Whitney Houston’s tragic death, at the age of just 48 less than a decade ago, is this really an appropriate way of marking her legacy?