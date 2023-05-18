When will Ukraine strike-back at Russia?

For weeks now, the world has been waiting for Ukraine to launch their spring counter offensive against Russia. But how much longer will we wait?

Or has it already begun? As the battle for Bakhmut rages on, Ukraine has made steady gains around that region – whilst Russian troops have retreated but stepped up strikes on the capital city, Kyiv, this month.

President Zelenskyy has toured European capitals asking for more weapons, securing from Britain long-range attack drones and missiles.

In today’s episode, I speak to our international editor Lindsey Hilsum about why the spring offensive might be slightly delayed, what Ukraine really wants from any advances, and the geopolitical factors at play that mean Ukraine has to strike soon or lose the momentum.

Producer: Freya Pickford

