When Malcolm X visited the West Midlands

It was a time of high racial tension – when a town in the West Midlands even elected an MP who espoused segregation. That was 60 years ago – and in an extraordinary moment of history, the US civil rights campaigner Malcolm X was so disturbed by the reports – he traveled to Smethwick in the Black Country to see the situation for himself. Days later, he was shot dead after he returned to the United States.

Our communities editor Darshna Soni has been to see how Smethwick is marking that day. Be aware her report contains some dated language viewers may find offensive.