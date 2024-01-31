Skip to main news content
Skip to news search
Skip to news navigation
Skip to Channel 4 navigation
Channel 4 News
Menu
Programmes
Catch up on TV bulletins
UK
World
Politics
Business
Science
Culture
Tech
FactCheck
Team
4m
31 Jan 2024
WhatsApp deletions by Nicola Sturgeon ‘has hampered the UK Covid Inquiry’ says Scottish Conservatives leader Douglas Ross
Cathy Newman
Presenter
We spoke to the leader of the Scottish Conservatives, Douglas Ross.
Share on Facebook
Share
Share on Twitter
Tweet
Share on WhatsApp
Send
Share on WhatsApp
Send
Share on WhatsApp
Email
Load more share options