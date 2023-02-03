What’s behind the rise in violence at football matches in England and Wales since lockdown?

There have been many unforeseen consequences of the Covid lockdowns – and one of them seems to be an unexpected rise in violence at football matches in England and Wales.

Reports of incidents at games – such as missile throwing and pitch invasions – have risen to their highest levels in nearly a decade.

Police have responded with a new banning order to try to stop a rise in Class A drug use that they believe is contributing.

But will that work or might there be something else going on in the make-up of football supporters post-Covid?