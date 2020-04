When every council in England was told to give rough sleepers a roof over their heads to protect them from the spread of Covid-19, it was welcomed. Now homelessness charities are wondering what will happen once the bed and the door key is taken from those who have been given shelter.

Channel 4 News’ Jane Deith has been to Liverpool, a city where 41 people have died, to speak to two rough sleepers about the relief of being off the street, and the worry of what happens after the pandemic is over.