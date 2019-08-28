What the suspension of parliament means for Brexit

Our Brexit crisis is now entering uncharted waters – even for our flexible, unwritten constitution.

It just took the Queen to give her consent and it was done.

Parliament will be prorogued, or suspended, for just over a month, from the second week in September until just a few days before Brexit.

It’s not unusual for parliament to be suspended for a few days before a Queen’s Speech, when a government sets out its plans for new laws.

What’s different this time is the length, and of course questions around the motivation in the heart of a political crisis.

Jacob Rees-Mogg, questioned by journalists after his meeting with the Queen, described it as “a completely normal procedure”.

But is it?