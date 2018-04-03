What solutions are there to London’s violent crime problem?

Leroy Logan is a former superintendent in the Metropolitan police. He retired in 2013 after 30 years’ service. Sephton Henry was a former gang member in London for 16 years and now works for Gangsline – a charity supporting young people involved in gang culture. And Temi Mwale is the founder of the community organisation The 4Front Project, that works to reduce serious youth violence. They discuss the solutions to London’s rise in violent crime.