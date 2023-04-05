What next for the SNP as Nicola Sturgeon’s husband is arrested?

We don’t know what the outcome of a police investigation into the SNP’s finances will be – or what it could mean for Peter Murrell, who was arrested today.

But we do know that the sight of a First Minister’s garden being dug up by investigators, and boxes of files being carried out of party HQ would surely have been politically terminal for Nicola Sturgeon, had she not stepped down.

Which begs the question, are the two things connected?

Our Chief Correspondent Alex Thomson is outside Nicola Sturgeon’s house in Glasgow.