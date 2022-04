The murders of women by men they do not know tend to generate headlines.

There was the Sarah Everard case and yesterday a man was jailed for 36 years for killing school teacher Sabina Nessa.

But female murder victims are far, far more likely to have been killed by men they do know.

Our North of England Correspondent Clare Fallon has been to find out what can be done to change potentially violent attitudes and call out misogyny.