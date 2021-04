Claim and counterclaim, threats of expulsions and banning players from World Cups.

The stakes could not be higher as the supposed custodians of the beautiful game clash head-on.

The richest clubs want a new Super League, but what will it mean for the scores of other clubs across the country who are subsidised by the billions from the top?

The authorities refuse to give up their control. The government says they will do “whatever it takes” to stop the English clubs joining the breakaway.